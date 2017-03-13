FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sphere 3D provides corporate update
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sphere 3D provides corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp

* Sphere 3D provides corporate update

* Sphere 3D Corp - net revenue for Q4 of 2016 is anticipated to be approximately $18.7 million

* Sphere 3D Corp - there has been a global headcount reduction of approximately 120 people from December 2014 through DECEMBER 2016

* Sphere 3D Corp - additional reductions took place in Feb 2017 to eliminate redundancies from acquisition of HVE connexions and unified connexions

* Sphere 3D Corp - company is actively seeking additional directors for its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

