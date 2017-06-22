UPDATE 2-Actor Johnny Depp apologizes for 'poor taste' Trump assassination joke
GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 Johnny Depp on Friday apologized for joking about assassinating U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his remarks were in "poor taste."
June 22 Sphere Global Services Ltd:
* Says Sridhar Bhophal resign as CFO
* Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, June 23 A tie-up between French media giant Vivendi and advertising group Havas has no business rationale and could risk a conflict of interests, Publicis Chairman Maurice Levy said on Friday.