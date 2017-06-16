June 16 SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces substitution listing plan

* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares

* Subsequent to termination date, Nasdaq may suspend trading of co's ADSs until such time as substitution listing shall taken effect

* Upon effectiveness of substitution listing, ordinary shares represented by ADSs will trade on Nasdaq under symbol of "SPI"

