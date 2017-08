April 24 (Reuters) - Spi Energy Co Ltd

* Signs share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc participating in Tiger Global Sp

* Entered into share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc which has agreed to purchase 80 million ordinary shares of company

* Has agreed to sell 80 million ordinary shares of company, at an aggregate purchase price of US$5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: