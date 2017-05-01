BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles

May 1 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp

* Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio

* Sale did not include any of Marbles' retail assets

* A transition services agreement is currently in place and Marbles' employees will assist in a seamless transition

* Marbles' assets were sold through a bankruptcy court approved sale process and include all of marbles' proprietary and licensed games

* Scott Brown, Marbles co-founder and chief merchant, will be joining Spin Master