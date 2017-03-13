FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Spin Master Q4 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp:

* Spin Master reports robust Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly revenue of US$338.4 million increased 30.9% from us$258.4 million in Q4 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, spin master expects gross product sales growth in low teens in 2017 compared to 2016

* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, gross product sales is expected to be in 31%-33% range in first half of 2017

* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways and Toca Boca, adjusted Ebitda margins in 2017 are expected to be consistent with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

