BRIEF-Hologic says holders of 2 % convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert
* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert
July 3 SPINEGUARD SA:
* SPINEGUARD AND ADIN DENTAL IMPLANT SYSTEMS SIGN WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF DSG TECHNOLOGY IN DENTAL IMPLANTOLOGY
* SPINEGUARD AND ADIN HAVE IDENTIFIED THREE MAJOR DENTAL APPLICATIONS FOR DSG WITH AN ESTIMATED COMBINED POTENTIAL OF 8 MILLION DENTAL PROCEDURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert
* SENSORION AMENDS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM UNDER MORE FAVORABLE TERMS WITH €10 MILLION IN FINANCING