July 3 SPINEGUARD SA:

* SPINEGUARD AND ADIN DENTAL IMPLANT SYSTEMS SIGN WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF DSG TECHNOLOGY IN DENTAL IMPLANTOLOGY

* SPINEGUARD AND ADIN HAVE IDENTIFIED THREE MAJOR DENTAL APPLICATIONS FOR DSG WITH AN ESTIMATED COMBINED POTENTIAL OF 8 MILLION DENTAL PROCEDURES