4 months ago
BRIEF-Spineway Q1 revenue up at EUR 3.1 million; FY net loss widens to EUR 2.3‍​ million
April 26, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Spineway Q1 revenue up at EUR 3.1 million; FY net loss widens to EUR 2.3‍​ million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Spineway SAS:

* Fy net loss of EUR 2.3‍​ million versus loss of EUR 1.7 million ($1.9 million) year ago

* Fy gross operating loss of EUR ‍​1.4 million versus loss of EUR 1.1 million year ago

* Fy revenue EUR 5.1 million versus EUR 5.7 million year ago

* Q1 revenue EUR 3.1 million versus EUR 1.1 million year ago

* Expects activity to continue to grow throughout FY 2017 and allow group to reach Skyway 2018 goals of revenue of EUR 10 million and return to balance

* Mont-Blanc MIS line should continue to grow during FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2qfdb1s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

