June 2 (Reuters) - SPIR COMMUNICATION SA:

* CONCLUSION OF AN AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE SALE OF REAL ESTATE ADVERTISEMENT ACTIVITIES OF SPIR COMMUNICATION

* AGREEMENT WITH AXEL SPRINGER DIGITAL CLASSIFIEDS FRANCE SAS TO SELL 100 PERCENT SHARED OF CONCEPT MULTIMEDIA SAS ON THE BASIS OF AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 105 MILLION EUR Source text: bit.ly/2rjNu3p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)