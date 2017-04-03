FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Spirax-Sarco to buy Flowserve Corp's Gestra for 186 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Spirax-Sarco to buy Flowserve Corp's Gestra for 186 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc:

* Acquisition of Gestra for eur 186 million (£160 million)

* Signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Gestra AG and associated businesses from Flowserve Corporation

* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings in 2017 but is expected to have a slightly dilutionary impact on group profit margin in this year

* The purchase consideration will be financed from a combination of existing cash resources and debt facilities

* Completion is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approval by merger control authority in Germany

* These conditions are expected to be satisfied during current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.