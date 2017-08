May 26 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Trading update

* For period 1 January 2017 to 25 May 2017 overall group trading is in line with expectations

* Group reiterates its full year 2017 guidance

* Recovery plan for Spire St Anthony's hospital remains on track with a return to profit expected during 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: