Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spire Inc

* Spire prices $150 million debt offering

* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt