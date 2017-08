March 2 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc

* FY revenue fell 4 percent to 457.9 million usd

* FY adjusted profit before tax $44.2 million versus $41.6 million year ago

* FY adjusted operating profit $46.5 million versus $42.1 million year ago

* FY total dividend per share 3.89 cents versus 3.89 cents year ago

* FY adjusted basic eps 5.29 cents versus 5 cents year ago

* Board confident to expect growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: