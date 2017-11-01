FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirit Aero says actively evaluating multiple potential deals - Conf call‍​
November 1, 2017 / 4:11 PM / in 38 minutes

BRIEF-Spirit Aero says actively evaluating multiple potential deals - Conf call‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

* Says actively evaluating multiple potential deals, with target areas including Airbus content and military content

* Says sees some inventory build in Q4 due to timing on rate increases and timing on work package transfers associated with its supply chain optimization strategy‍​

* Says its goal for free cash flow in 2018 will be higher than in 2017, consistent with its 7-9 percent revenue to free cash flow conversion target

* Says continues to ramp up capital investments to prepare for rate increases

* Says in Q3 there were some aberrations with a couple of the spare parts in terms of the cost of how it sources those

* Says the aberrations were limited to this year, and shouldn’t repeat in 2018

* Says most of the sales growth in 2018 will be driven by rate increases on programs like 737, 787 and A320

* Says expects its supply chain savings to start to kick in for next year

* Says Bombardier’s C Series program might do better with Airbus’ support; Spirit Aero already does the pylons on the C Series jets

* Says it will bid to participate on new work packages from Bombardier Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
