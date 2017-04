March 24 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :

* CEO Thomas Gentile III's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million - SEC filing

* Former CEO Larry Lawson's FY 2016 total compensation was $31.1 million versus $10.4 million in FY 2015

* Former CEO Larry Lawson's FY 2016 total compensation includes $25.3 million of stock awards

* CFO Sanjay Kapoor's 2016 total compensation was $4.4 million versus $2.3 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2nNQjJ4 Further company coverage: