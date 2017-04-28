FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Spirit airlines reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $591.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $593.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.51 excluding special items

* Says total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) for q1 2017 decreased 4.2 percent compared to same period last year

* Qtrly revenue passenger miles 5.61 billion , up 10.7 %

* Qtrly load factor 81.6 % versus 84.7 %

* Qtrly available seat miles 6.88 billion , up 14.9 %

* Spirit airlines inc says reported q1 cost per available seat mile, excluding special items and fuel of 5.62 cents, an increase of 0.5 percent

* Spirit Airlines- Fort Lauderdale airport event, winter storm helena together contributed 0.75 percentage points of decline y-o-y in q1 2017 trasm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.