5 months ago
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says entered framework agreement with certain financial institutions
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says entered framework agreement with certain financial institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit airlines inc says entered into a framework agreement, dated as of march 29, 2017, with certain financial institutions

* Spirit airlines-pursuant to agreement $228 million debt financing shall be provided for 1 airbus a320-200,5 airbus a321-200 aircraft

* Spirit airlines inc - each loan to be extended under framework agreement will be funded on or about delivery date of each aircraft

* Spirit airlines inc - each loan will have a 12-year term and will amortize quarterly on a mortgage-style basis - sec filing

* Spirit airlines inc - each loan to be extended under framework agreement will be secured by a first-priority security interest in individual aircraft Source text (bit.ly/2nnIjuF) Further company coverage:

