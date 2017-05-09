FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says filed action for temporary restraining order
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says filed action for temporary restraining order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Spirit Airlines - on may 8, filed action for temporary restraining order against air line pilots association, international, certain other named defendants

* Spirit Airlines Inc - co believes it will ultimately reach an agreement with its pilot union and will continue to work toward that goal - sec filing

* Spirit Airlines - filed action for temporary restraining order in order to address "improper activity" under Railway Labor Act

* Spirit Airlines Inc - company and its pilots are in process of federally-supervised mediation Source text - bit.ly/2q2b8yW Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.