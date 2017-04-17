FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says March traffic rose 11.6 pct year over year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says March traffic rose 11.6 pct year over year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc

* Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) in March rose 11.6 percent versus March 2016 on a capacity (Available Seat Miles) increase of 15.1 percent

* Load factor for March 2017 was 85.8 percent, a decrease of 2.7 percentage points compared to March 2016

* Estimate Fort Lauderdale Airport Event, winter storm Helena together contributed another 75 basis point decline to Q1 2017 TRASM

* Expects Q1 2017 TRASM declined 4.3 percent year over year - SEC filing

* Q1 TRASM decline primarily driven by calendar shift of Easter which company estimate accounted for 350 basis points of decline Source text (bit.ly/2oGujPG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.