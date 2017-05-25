FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Splunk Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Splunk Inc

* Splunk inc. Announces fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.73

* Q1 revenue $242.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $233.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $1.195 billion

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $267 million to $269 million

* Splunk inc - qtrly total billings were $242.8 million, up 30% year-over-year

* Splunk inc - ‍ fiscal year 2018 total billings are expected to be approximately $1.425 billion​

* Fy2018 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $267.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

