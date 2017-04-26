FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spok Q1 earnings per share $0.04
April 26, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Spok Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc:

* Spok reports 2017 first quarter operating results; software bookings and backlog increase, wireless trends improve

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $41.4 million versus $45.4 million

* Spok Holdings Inc - authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program

* Spok Holdings Inc - declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share

* Spok Holdings Inc qtrly software bookings of $19.8 million, compared to $15.1 million in prior year quarter

* Spok Holdings Inc - software backlog totaled $40.6 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $38.3 million at december 31, 2016

* Spok Holdings Inc - intend to utilize our healthy balance sheet and ability to generate operating cash flow to fund new repurchase program

* Spok Holdings Inc - maintaining 2017 guidance range that we provided last quarter

* Spok Holdings Inc - expects 2017 total revenue to range from $161 million to $177 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

