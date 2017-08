June 2 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SELLS PLAYER HADI SACKO TO LEEDS UNITED FOR 2 MILLION EUROS

* DEAL INCLUDES POSSIBILITY OF RECEIVING FURTHER 1 MILLION EUROS FOR OBJECTIVES

* TO RECEIVE 20 PERCENT OF ADDED VALUE IN FUTURE TRANSFER OF PLAYER Source text: bit.ly/2qHvb5j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)