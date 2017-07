July 17 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* TRANSFERS PLAYER PAULO OLIVEIRA TO SD EIBAR FOR 3.5 MILLION EUROS PLUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS FOR EIBAR'S PERMANENCE IN PRIMERA DIVISION

* TO HOLD 30 PERCENT OF PLAYER'S RIGHTS AND BUY-BACK CLAUSE FOR NEXT 3 SEASONS