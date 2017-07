July 21 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAYS SIGNS 4-YEAR CONTRACT WITH PLAYER MARCOS ACUNA FROM RACING CLUB DE AVELLANEDA

* SAYS AGREEMENT AMOUNTS TO 9.6 MILLION EUROS AND ALSO INVOLVES PREFERENCE RIGHTS OVER THREE OTHER PLAYERS

* SAYS TERMINATION CLAUSE OF MARCOS ACUNA IS SET AT 60 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2uIAI0d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)