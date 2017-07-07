BRIEF-China Weaving Materials says unit enters framework supply agreement with Baoyuan
* Unit entered into framework supply agreement with Baoyuan in relation to supply of PSF by Xinyuan to Baoyuan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD:
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH JEREMY MATHIEU FOR TWO SEASONS, SETS RELEASE CLAUSE AT 60 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2tZBJkW
* SULEJMAN KRPIC IS BEING TRANSFERRED TO FK SLOBODA TUZLA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)