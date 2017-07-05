BRIEF-Southeast Asia Properties & Finance considers spin-off of hotel business
* Company is currently considering possibility of a spin-off and separate listing of group's hotel business
July 5 SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :
* SIGNS FABIO COENTRAO FROM REAL MADRID CF ON A LOAN FOR 2017/18 SEASON
* Says appointed John Silveira as managing director