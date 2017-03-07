FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sports Direct says Agent Provocateur bought by firm in which it owns 25 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct says Agent Provocateur bought by firm in which it owns 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* A number of recent press reports have incorrectly stated that Sports Direct has acquired Agent Provocateur

* Agent Provocateur has been acquired by Four (Holdings) Limited, a company in which Sports Direct has a shareholding of 25%

* Amount paid for shareholding in Four (Holdings) Limited was £8.75m

* We continue to believe devaluation of the Euro against the Dollar will impact on gross margin

* Our Euro/Dollar exchange rate is currently hedged at 1.46, which is due to expire at end of FY17

* We currently have no Euro/Dollar hedging in place for FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

