BRIEF-Shanghai Dragonnet Technology's owner and controlling shareholder sold stake in the company
* Says its owner and controlling shareholder sold nearly 2 percent stake on June 28, owns 15.26 percent after transaction
June 29 SportsHero Ltd:
* Appointment of chairperson
* Advises that Michael Higginson has today been appointed as chair of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner and controlling shareholder sold nearly 2 percent stake on June 28, owns 15.26 percent after transaction
June 29 Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd