BRIEF-Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings announces Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 18 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc

* Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $156.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.9 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 6.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.14

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $189 million to $194 million

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings - Entered into an amendment to term loan agreement with lender which provides with increased covenant flexibility.

* For fiscal year 2017, company is reiterating its previously provided annual guidance

* For fiscal year 2017, company is reiterating its previously provided annual guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $192.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S