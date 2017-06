June 23 Spotless

* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017

* "Spotless board maintains its recommendation to shareholders to reject downer offer as inadequate and opportunistic"

* "Since going unconditional on 19 June 2017, Downer's overall interest in Spotless shares has increased by just 4.004%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: