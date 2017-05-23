FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Spotlight Innovation appoints John Krohn interim CEO
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Spotlight Innovation appoints John Krohn interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Spotlight Innovation Inc-

* SPOTLIGHT INNOVATION appoints John Krohn interim chief executive officer

* Spotlight Innovation Inc - board of directors has accepted resignation of cristopher grunewald as chief executive officer

* Spotlight Innovation Inc - appointed John M. Krohn as interim ceo, effective immediately

* Spotlight Innovation Inc - Krohn will continue to serve as chairman of board, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

