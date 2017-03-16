FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprague Resources announces acquisition of two refined product terminals on Long Island
March 16, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sprague Resources announces acquisition of two refined product terminals on Long Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources Lp -

* Sprague will pay total consideration of approximately $70 million, plus payments for inventory and other customary items

* Sprague Resources Lp announces strategic acquisition of two refined product terminals on Long Island

* Carbo transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow

* Consideration is comprised of approximately $30 million of SRLP units to be issued at closing, $10 million in cash paid at closing

* Intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility

* Carbo transaction is expected to generate approximately $8 to $10 million of adjusted EBITDA annually. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

