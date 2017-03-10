US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote
March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
March 10 Sprague Resources LP
* Sprague Resources LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $766.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $641.4 million
* Qtrly loss per unit $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday: