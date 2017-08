May 31 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources LP:

* Sees full year 2017 expansion capex range of $19 to $22 million, DCF maintenance capex $14 to $17 million - SEC Filing

* For full year 2017, expect to grow distributions by 1.5 cents/unit per quarter through 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2rliMFu) Further company coverage: