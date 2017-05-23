FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharma provides positive mid-stage data on Hep B drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals announces top-line results from the initial cohort of the phase 2a segment of the achieve trial, a global phase 2 clinical trial for chronic hepatitis b virus (hbv)

* Spring bank - sb 9200 shows favorable safety profile and antiviral activity against hbv dna and hbsag with initial low dose monotherapy of 25mg

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals inc - overall safety profile of sb 9200 was favorable, and over 12-week study, no serious adverse events were observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

