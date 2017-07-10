BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Gilead Sciences Inc
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc - announced a second clinical trial collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining SB 9200
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - under terms of clinical trial supply, collaboration agreement, Gilead will lead Phase 2 trial with input from spring bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report