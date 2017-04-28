BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posts Q1 loss per share $0.69

April 28 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 loss per share $0.69

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $21.1 million as of March 31, 2017

* Spring Bank Pharma - anticipates existing cash, cash equivalents will enable it to fund operating expenses and capex requirements into Q3 of 2018

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - remains on track and anticipates reporting top-line results from SB 9200 25mg monotherapy dosing cohort in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: