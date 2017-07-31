FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.93
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. slap sanctions on Maduro
Venezuela
U.S. slap sanctions on Maduro
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.93

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 loss per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-sees existing cash,among others to not be sufficient for additional development of sb 9200 beyond Phase 2 achieve clinical trial

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-anticipates existing cash,among others will enable it to fund operating expenses, cap ex requirements through end of 2019

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-plans to report top-line results from second monotherapy dosing cohort of achieve global Phase 2 trial of SB 9200 in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.