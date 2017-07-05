BRIEF-Leking Wellness to boost German unit Saunalux GmbH Products' capital
* Says it plans to boost German unit Saunalux GmbH Products' capital by 1 million euros ($1.14 million)
July 5 Spring Gallery Bhd-
* Refers to managing contractor agreement between Prinsip Nusantara and Profit Sunland
* Profit Sunland entered into a deed of mutual rescission and revocation with Prinsip Nusantara
* Pnsb shall refund the contract bond and performance bond totalling 19 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2sFwFlJ) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to boost German unit Saunalux GmbH Products' capital by 1 million euros ($1.14 million)
* TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q2 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO 135.6 (107.0)* MSEK, CORRESPONDING TO SALES GROWTH OF 27% COMPARED TO Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)