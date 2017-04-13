BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of 114.9 mln subscription units

April 13 (Reuters) - Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

* Manager and China Orient Stable Value Fund Limited entered into subscription agreement

* Manager has conditionally agreed to procure Spring Reit to issue, 114.9 million new units at subscription price of hk$3.25 per unit

* Gross proceeds of subscription will amount to approximately hk$373.37 million

* Manager intends to apply gross proceeds of subscription towards partial early repayment of amounts drawn down under facility