4 months ago
April 13, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of 114.9 mln subscription units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

* Manager and China Orient Stable Value Fund Limited entered into subscription agreement

* Manager has conditionally agreed to procure Spring Reit to issue, 114.9 million new units at subscription price of hk$3.25 per unit

* Gross proceeds of subscription will amount to approximately hk$373.37 million

* Manager intends to apply gross proceeds of subscription towards partial early repayment of amounts drawn down under facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

