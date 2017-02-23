FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprint, Open Mobile announce joint venture in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin islands
February 23, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sprint, Open Mobile announce joint venture in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* Sprint and open mobile announce joint venture in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin islands

* Sprint Corp - sprint and open mobile will have a 68% and a 32% economic interest, and a 55% and 45% voting interest in joint venture, respectively

* Sprint corp- both companies will continue to operate separately in market under their current brands until transaction closes

* Sprint corp- no action is required by existing open mobile, sprint, boost mobile, or virgin mobile customers at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

