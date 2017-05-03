May 3 Sprint Corp:
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $8.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.93 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 adjusted ebitda of $10.7
billion to $11.2 billion
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 operating income of $2 billion
to $2.5 billion
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 cash capital expenditures,
excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of $3.5
billion to $4 billion
* Sprint Corp qtrly sprint platform postpaid arpu $47.34
versus $51.68
* Sprint corpqtrly sprint platform prepaid arpu $30.08
versus $27.72
* Sprint - q4 total retail postpaid churn of 1.75 percent
versus 1.72 percent
* Sprint - q4 sprint platform postpaid net losses of 118,000
versus 56,000 net additions
* Sprint - q4 total retail prepaid churn of 4.99 percent
versus 5.65 percent
* Sprint - q4 sprint platform prepaid net additions of
180,000 versus 264,000 net losses
* Sprint - total sprint platform end of period connections
at q4-end 59.7 million versus 59.5 million at q3-end
* Sprint-Saw significant improvements in prepaid business in
quarter, adding 180,000 customers and returning to customer
growth for first time in two years
* Sprint - delivered $2.1 billion of year-over-year
reductions in cost of service and selling, general and
administrative expenses in fiscal year 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: