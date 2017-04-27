April 27 SPS Commerce Inc

* SPS Commerce reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $51.9 million versus $45.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $51.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $53.4 million to $53.9 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.06 to $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $54.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83 to $0.85

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.36 to $0.39

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 14 to 15 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $220 million to $222 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $220 million to $222 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $221.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S