Feb 27 Square Inc

* Square, inc. Announces $350 million convertible notes offering

* Square inc - intention to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022

* Square inc - notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of square, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears

* Square inc - expects to enter into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of initial purchasers or their affiliates or other financial institutions

* Square inc says expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions

* Square inc says expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions