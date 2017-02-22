FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Square reports qtrly GAAP loss per share of $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Square Inc

* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.04

* Gross Payment Volume (GPV) for the fourth quarter was $13.7 billion, up 34% year over year

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $449.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Square Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion; Sees Q1 revenue $440m to $452m

* Qtrly total net revenue was $452 million, up 21% year over year

* Square Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted revenue $880m to $900m; sees Q1 adjusted revenue $190m to $193m

* Sees Q1 adjusted EPS $0.00 to $0.02, sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.19

* Transaction-based revenue was $402 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 35% from the fourth quarter of 2015

* Sees Q1 loss per share 7-9 cents, sees 2017 loss per share 20-24 cents

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Year-Over-Year hardware revenue growth for the first quarter and full year of 2017 will be "more moderate" relative to prior periods

* Dont expect to see Starbucks transaction-based revenue going forward, to have negative impact on y-o-y growth in total net revenue in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2l0PNSu) Further company coverage:

