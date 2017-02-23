BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Square Inc:
* Says introducing Square Payroll to sellers in Connecticut, Louisiana, New Jersey - Blog
* Square Payroll is now available to businesses in nineteen states across the U.S. Source text - (squ.re/2mpRslv) Further company coverage:
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy