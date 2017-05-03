May 3 Square Inc:

* Square Inc says total net revenue was $462 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2016

* Square Inc - in the first quarter of 2017, we processed $13.6 billion of GPV, which represents an increase of 33% from the first quarter of 2016

* Square Inc - sees Q2 total net revenue $532 million to $538 million

* Square Inc - net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.04 for the first quarter of 2017

* Sees adjusted EPS of $0.03 to $0.05 in Q2

* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance total net revenue $2.12b to $2.16 b

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $450.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Square inc- current 2017 guidance adjusted revenue $890mln to $910mln

* Sees net loss per share of $0.09 to $0.07 in q2

* Sees 2017 net loss per share of $0.24 to $0.20

* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance net loss per share $0.24 to $0.20

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.16 to $0.20

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance adjusted EPS diluted $0.16 to $0.20 Source text: Further company coverage: