5 months ago
BRIEF-SquareTwo Financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings
March 20, 2017 / 12:12 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SquareTwo Financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Squaretwo Financial Corp :

* SquareTwo financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings and court supervised business restructuring

* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Acquisition will occur through purchase of equity interests of some of company's subsidiaries, including its Canadian subsidiaries

* SquareTwo Financial - Upon completion of transaction & following transfer of servicing of accounts in U.S. to Resurgent, SquareTwo to wind down its U.S. operations

* Says wind-down process is expected to be completed by end of 2017

* Says SquareTwo's Canadian operations will continue under Resurgent's ownership

* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Company and its affiliates filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in U.S. bankruptcy court for southern district of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

