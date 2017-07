BRIEF-Squeeze-out of Iscool Entertainment shares - Euronext

July 18 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* SHARES OF ISCOOL ENTERTAINMENT SA WILL BE DELISTED FROM EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS ON 20/07/2017

* AMF ANNOUNCED DATE FOR SQUEEZE-OUT OF ISCOOL ENTERTAINMENT SA SHARES

* EUROCLEAR FRANCE WILL CLOSE ISIN CODE FR0004060671 OF ISCOOL ENTERTAINMENT SA SHARES AT END OF TRADING SESSION ON 20/07/2017

* TRADING SUSPENSION ON ISCOOL ENTERTAINMENT SA SHARES IS MAINTAINED UNTIL IMPLEMENTATION OF SQUEEZE-OUT

* ISCOOL ENTERTAINMENT SA SHARES WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN TENDERED TO SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC OFFER, HELD BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO ICE PARTICIPATIONS ON 20/07/2017