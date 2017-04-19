FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-SRC Energy issues preliminary first quarter 2017 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SRC Energy issues preliminary first quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:

* SRC Energy issues preliminary first quarter 2017 operating results; begins financial reporting based on three product streams; updates 2017 guidance; announces first quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call date

* SRC Energy Inc- capital expenditures for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be approximately $95 million

* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to drill 116 gross wells in 2017 versus original guidance of 102 gross

* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to complete 104 gross wells this year versus original expectation of 95 gross completions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.